Ella Purnell on Fallout's second season: "I don't have anything... I don't have a script"

Ever since Fallout debuted on Prime Video and took the world by storm, we heard various reports that Amazon was fast-tracking a follow-up season. While that is no doubt still the case, we're not near to filming yet, as affirmed by lead star Ella Purnell (Lucy MacLean) in an interview with Discussing Film.

Purnell was asked about returning to Fallout, to which she replied: "I'm excited, I really cannot wait. I don't have anything, I don't know when we're going to do it, I don't have a script, I have... literally nothing. I don't even know if I'm in it. I hope I'm in it, I think I'm in it... no, I'm probably in it. But no, I don't know anything. I'm excited, I really want to get going. I need to like... start like... practising my accent again and getting back into the Lucy headspace."

So, long story short, it seems like the creators and showrunners are still hard at work preparing the script and setting up the set at the time being, which doesn't seem like a ridiculous place to be since Fallout only debuted on Prime Video back in April.

If you haven't been following Fallout since it debuted on the streamer, the show recently topped 100 million viewers.