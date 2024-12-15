Ella Purnell isn't sure she wants to get typecast as the video game girl

HQ

2024 has been an incredibly strong year for Ella Purnell. As well as starring in Arcane and Fallout, the British actress has also starred in the drama Sweetpea, and before long she'll be back on our screens for Yellowjacket.

For now, she does seem to be largely associated with her video game adaptations, but Purnell doesn't seem to be sure that's where she wants her future to go. Speaking at MCM x EGX 2024 (thanks, PopVerse), Purnell opened up about how she might try and avoid being known as the video game girl going forward.

"Here's the truth, and I feel guilty saying this, but I'm not a gamer, and I don't know how I've managed to land two video game adaptations that have both been good. I don't know how that's happened, but it has. I don't know the answer," she said.

"I actually think I need to stay away from video game adaptations now, because I'm going to get typecast. I'm going to be the video game girl. There are worse things to be than that, I suppose."

Fallout recently won Best Adaptation at The Game Awards, and so even if Purnell doesn't necessarily want to be the video game girl, she's still got to at least stick with one video game project for the foreseeable future.