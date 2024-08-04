Ella Purnell gets angry in first Sweetpea trailer

Following her great appearance as Lucy MacLean in Prime Video's Fallout, Ella Purnell has become a bit of a sensation. If you're wondering where you might get to see the British actress next, we have an answer specifically for that question.

Later this year, the drama series Sweetpea will be debuting on Starz (and Sky in the UK), bringing a series about an unsuspecting young woman who has been getting really, really angry and occasionally murdering the odd person.

The synopsis for Sweetpea states: "Rhiannon Lewis doesn't make much of an impression - people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She's continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won't commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything... Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?"

There's no firm release date for Sweetpea just yet, as all we know is that it'll be coming to Starz in October and Sky in 2024. But we do have a teaser trailer that gives a glimpse of what the series will offer, which you can see below.