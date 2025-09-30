Elizabeth Olsen wants to bring the House of M story to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

HQ

Ever since the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been clamouring to hear about the fate of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, all after she brought down Mount Wundagore on herself to destroy the Darkhold and essentially save the Multiverse. Will we ever see her again is the big question, something that does seem more likely than not.

Since Scarlet Witch will no doubt return at some point, as nothing truly stays dead in the Multiverse, in what manner of story will she feature? Olsen has some ideas, including in the form of adapting a story that brings together the X-Men and the Avengers. It's House of M that Olsen wants to bring to life in live-action form, something she expressed at LA Comic Con over the weekend.

As per ComicBook, Olsen stated: "I think House of M is just the coolest. I just think it could be so fun to deal with X-Men and Avengers and 'No more mutants.' It would be fun."

House of M sees what happens when Wanda essentially loses control of her mind and reshapes reality into something more comfortable for her, an existence where all heroes are given what they have always desired. It ultimately came down to a handful of heroes who retained their knowledge of true reality, like Wolverine, to break apart this fake existence and return the world to normal, an incident that sees Wanda lose control once again and decide that the world's major issues come down to Mutants, a situation she addresses by taking the powers from the Mutants around the world.

It's regarded as a controversial story because of how much of an impact it had on X-Men storytelling for years to come and it's this reason that will likely mean House of M isn't on the cards for Marvel Studios anytime soon, as effectively eliminating the Mutants just as they are introduced does seem like a rather wild decision to make.

Would you like to see House of M in live-action form?