Elizabeth Olsen says she won't be returning as Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

While the cast list of Avengers: Doomsday is absolutely stacked, and filled with a fair few mutants, it seems the Scarlet Witch will not be making her grand return in the upcoming team-up flick. Elizabeth Olsen herself dismissed the idea of a return, saying she's not sure when or how Wanda Maximoff comes back into the MCU.

"I've been really proud of what we've been able to make. Really proud," Olsen told ThePlaylist when asked if she'd be back for Doomsday. "But I don't have an answer for that. Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they've done with her is really great, and I love the journey she's taken. I think it's always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure."

We last saw the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where it seemed she'd been taken out for good after turning evil last minute. While we know the MCU is full of surprises, it might be the case that Olsen really is just taking a back seat for Avengers: Doomsday, and might be called up at another date for her anticipated return. We'll only know next December for sure.