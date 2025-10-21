Elizabeth Olsen refuses to do movies made for streaming

HQ

In a recent interview the actress Elizabeth Olsen, maybe mostly known these days for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, has voiced her strong opinions about movies that are made for streaming. Something that she's vehemently against. Speaking to InStyle, Olsen revealed that movies that skip theaters simply don't appeal to hear and that she fears that the covid-era changed us for good, and not in a positive way.

"If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don't want to make something where that's the end-all. I think it's important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space. That's why I like sports. I think it's really powerful for people to come together for something that they're excited about."

Her stance is clear. People should get together more often and watch movies - not alone in the dark in front of a TV, but at a local theatre. A shared experience, the way movies are meant to be enjoyed according to her.

Do you agree with Olsen's take?