Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner are stuck in a love triangle in A24's Eternity

The humble love triangle is a tried and tested formula in film and television, one that has transcended generations. For good reason, it makes for great entertainment, and A24 understands this to be the case.

This November, the production company will be bringing David Freyne's Eternity to cinemas, with this being a film that has been written and directed by the filmmaker, and which sees Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner all trapped in a love triangle. However, there's a catch, as this film takes place in the afterlife...

It sees how Teller's character adapts to being dead and he thought he'd be spending the rest of his supernatural existence with his wife, played by Olsen, only to be surprised when it's revealed that his wife's first husband (Turner) has been waiting for her to come to the afterlife after previously dying over half a century before during a war. This leads to the two men fighting for Olsen, and Olsen having to decide which she wants to commit her eternity to; her first true love or the husband she built a happy and long life with.

Needless to say, this leads the trio to face a series of situations that are both chaotic and crazy and emotional and sweet, all while Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Early watch on from the side as stewards that help prepare souls for the rest of eternity.

With the premiere set for November, check out the latest trailer for Eternity below.