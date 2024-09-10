Elizabeth Olsen is happy to return as Scarlet Witch if Marvel can "use her well"

Since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we've not seen anything of the Scarlet Witch. We're sure she's not dead, because even if she was there's always a way for characters to come back thanks to the multiverse.

So it seems a matter of when, not if, she'll return, and Elizabeth Olsen certainly seems up for another stint in red. "It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well," she told Collider. "I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well. I think people didn't know what to do with me for a second there... if there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back."

Olsen was been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015, when she appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She's got her own spin-off series, appeared in plenty of movies, but hasn't yet got her own solo film. Perhaps that could be on the cards for when she returns, so she could stop getting thrown into the side character or villain arc that different movies need of her.