Elizabeth Olsen has no idea what happens in Marvel Zombies

The star of the show in Marvel Zombies is Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, who serves as the connective tissue tying the wider narrative and adventure together. But you could also argue that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is just as important, as she plays the main antagonist and is a routine occurrence in the show. Not that she'd know...

As part of an appearance at LA Comic Con captured by X user Wholetusout over the weekend, Olsen explained that she had no idea that the show has just premiered, explaining that she recorded her lines years ago, in either 2020 or 2021.

"I truly recorded that years ago. I can't remember... anything. I can't remember anything, I need to watch it. I have no idea what Marvel Zombies... what happens. I filmed it, it's my voice. I did it in my house, I wasn't even in an office space. I'm so confused. This must have been 2020, was it 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? I really have no idea what it was like."

So if you ever were curious about how long it takes to make a Marvel project, especially one of the animated series, perhaps this is a good indicator? Hopefully not, as five years to put together four episodes of television spanning around two hours seems a bit strange...