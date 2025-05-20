Elizabeth Dulau from Andor considers playing Lara Croft a "dream role"

HQ

The name Elizabeth Dulau is probably unfamiliar, but if you've just seen Andor, you'll know her first major role. She played Kleya Marki, the concierge at Luthen Rael's antique shop. Kleya, however, had a lot more strings to her bow and wasn't afraid to do some serious grunt work on behalf of the rebels.

Elizabeth Dulau has been widely praised for her performance and it has been reported that the role ended up being bigger than it was originally intended precisely because of that fine performance. But what will she do next? We don't know yet, but thanks to an interview with Country & Town House, we at least have an idea of who the British actress would like to play. When asked about the dream role, she replied:

"Honestly, a dream role would actually be some sort of action hero - someone like Lara Croft! The people who know me best would not be at all surprised to hear me say that. I idolized characters like her and Indiana Jones as a kid, running around the house fighting imaginary bad guys. I even had a toy bow and arrow! Seeing a female character be that undeniably cool, clever and physically capable was so inspiring to me as a child, and my life would really come full circle if I ever got the chance to be that to other kids."

Recently, it was confirmed that Sophie Turner would have the honor of playing Lara Croft in a TV series adaptation on Amazon Prime, which was cancelled. However, if someone decides to resume work, Dulau seems ready to take on the responsibility of raiding tombs.