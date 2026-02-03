Eliud Kipchoge will return to Olympic stage... but not as a runner

HQ

Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge will return to the Olympic stage as one of eight flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games on 6 February. The 41-year-old has been selected by the International Olympic Committee and Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 for his embodiment of "peace, unity and solidarity that inspire the Olympic Movement" (via World Athletics).

Eliud Kipchoge // Shutterstock

Kipchoge, a five-time Olympian, won Olympic marathon gold in Rio 2016 and Sapporo 2021, having also claimed 5000m bronze in Athens 2004 and silver in Beijing 2008. He continued to compete at the highest level, including participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Beyond the Olympics, Kipchoge has twice broken the world marathon record, running 2:01:39 in Berlin in 2018 and improving it to 2:01:09 four years later, and his dominance on the roads has made him one of the greatest marathoners of all time.

Off the track, Kipchoge serves as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport, Integrity and Values, and mentors the U20 World Athletics Athlete Refugee Team, highlighting his commitment to inspiring young athletes around the world...

