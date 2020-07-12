Elite Squad gets new trailer showing its crossover roster

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has plenty of phenomenal video game franchises in its back pocket and when a developer and/or publisher has a vast variety of memorable characters and series, it's always nice to see those franchises being tied together. That's what Ubisoft has decided to do in its upcoming Android and iOS title Elite Squad, which pulls characters from games such as Splinter Cell, Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon, creating a truly unique role-playing strategy title.

If you wish to check the game out, you can pre-register via the official website right now. Take a look at the brand-new trailer above.