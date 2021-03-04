Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's PC alpha is coming March 29

Frontier Developments has announced that the PC alpha for Elite Dangerous' Odyssey expansion is landing on March 29, 2021.

This sizable addition to the base game adds the ability to explore planets for the first time on-foot, and it also introduces some intense first-person combat.

Also, alongside the reveal of the PC alpha's release date, a new gameplay video has been unveiled. This video showcases the expansion's first mission, and it sees a group of three Commanders take on a hostile raid on-foot.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is set to launch on PC in late spring 2021, and it will later arrive on PS4 and Xbox One in Autumn.

You can check out the previously mentioned new gameplay trailer below: