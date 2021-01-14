Elite Dangerous: Odyssey PC release slightly delayed, console release pushed to Autumn

You're watching Advertisements

Developer and Publisher Frontier recently released an update regarding the upcoming DLC Odyssey of their action adventure, Elite Dangerous.

As we all know, a few changes will come to the game with Odyssey, the most worth-noting part is, of course, letting Elite players to be able to step out of the cockpits of their ships and explore the galaxy on foot for the first time.

However, due to Covid-19, the schedule has been affected. Frontier stated:

"The ongoing impact of the pandemic however, including the renewed lockdowns in 2021, continues to put added pressure on our teams and ultimately our development timeline. We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to make some adjustments and changes to our existing development roadmap.

Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift. Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation."

So now, according to Frontier, Alpha access for PC player is still coming, just a bit later than expected, it will be available in early spring. The official PC release has been rescheduled to late spring this year, and console release is pushed back to this autumn.

"We would like to thank you all for the ongoing support and we are very excited to bring in this new era to the game with you. Your feedback, support and involvement is a vital part of this process and we are looking forward to a shared Alpha experience, which will be touching down very soon," the post concluded.

