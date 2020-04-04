Elite: Dangerous beta kicks off this coming week

Gamers having followed the development of Frontier Developments' sci-fi action-adventure Elite: Dangerous are most likely set to get excited about the announcement that was made by the developer, stating that the official beta will release on PC on April 7 on PC and on console (PS4 and Xbox One) at some point in May before hitting its official launch in June of this year.
Frontier Developments shared its key info on its site and you can check it all, as well as the new trailer, below.
JUMP DETAILS
RUNNING A FLEET CARRIER
DECOMMISSIONING FLEET CARRIERS
Owners unable to keep up to date with the weekly running costs will incur debt. Once a huge amount of debt has been accrued, their Fleet Carrier may be at risk of being decommissioned.
<li>There are, however, multiple ways to manage a Fleet Carrier to continue generating revenue or minimise services when you wish to reduce running costs.
Loading next content