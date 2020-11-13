Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door are free next week on Epic Games Store

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games Store has once again revealed the games that will be free on its storefront for the forthcoming week. Next week's arrivals may not be as instantly recognisable as some of the titles served up over the Haloween period, but they do still look pretty entertaining. Both Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door will be free to download November 19 - 26.

The World Next Door is a delightful puzzle adventure that originally launched in March 2019. Its free period coincides with its launch on the Epic Games Store. Elite Dangerous, on the other hand, is a space flight simulator that has generated some pretty favorable reviews since launching way back in 2014. It may have been released six years ago, but the game has been supported over the years with many different content updates. Just this year Fleet Carriers were added to the game to aid players with a whole multitude of tasks.

One thing worth noting too is that gamers only have until November 19 to grab The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia, which will be replaced by this pair of games.