Elisabeth Moss feels "very good" about the development of The Invisible Man 2

Although it has been more than four years since Leigh Whannell's reboot of The Invisible Man launched, lead actress Elisabeth Moss has said she feels "very good" about the development of a sequel.

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused Podcast this week, Moss said "Blumhouse and my production company [Love & Squalor Pictures]... we are closer than we have ever been to cracking it". She added "We are very much intent on continuing that story."

The Invisible Man reboot premiered in 2020 and made $144.5 million by the end of its box office run, despite that fact that it was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. The film also received a positive response from critics, with it currently holding a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.