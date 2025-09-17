Elio is now available on Disney+

HQ

Pixar has undeniably had a rough couple of years, a far cry from the days when the studio seemed incapable of missteps. Hopes were high that their latest creation, Elio, might turn the tide, but that wasn't to be. Premiering in theaters this summer, the film opened to historically weak numbers and never managed to pick up steam in the following weeks, ultimately bringing in a modest $153 million worldwide—far from the heights of Coco or Inside Out.

For those who skipped it on the big screen, there's finally an easy way to catch up. Elio makes its streaming debut on Disney+ today, offering a classic Pixar mix of heart, humor, and interstellar spectacle. The story follows a twelve-year-old daydreamer who is accidentally whisked off on a cosmic adventure. The voice cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, Brandon Moon, Shirley Henderson, and Yonas Kibreab.

Will you give Elio a shot now that it's on Disney+, or did you already see it in theaters—and if so, what did you think?