Elijah Woods crashes a Lord of the Rings-themed wedding in the Shire

Even well over two decades later, we can't keep Elijah Wood away from rings. The Lord of the Rings star recently decided to make an unexpected appearance at a wedding of two Tolkien fans who were getting married on the set of the Shire.

New Zealand has left the Shire set up since filming ended on the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. Mostly, it's visited by tourists and fans who want to see that Hobbits actually have it pretty good living in holes in the ground.

In a clip posted by Culture Crave that has been doing the rounds, we see Wood sneak up on the wedding and rush to greet the bride and groom. After a quick picture, he gets out of the way to let the ceremony proceed.

This is an ad: