Elijah Wood reveals there's already a plan for Among Us Season 2

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Elijah Wood and Yvette Nicole Brown, stars of the Paramount+ animated Among Us series, would both be up for a return if asked. If they remain alive, of course. Among Us is a show where people die. In fact, you'd probably expect most of the star-studded cast to end up dead in electrical by the first season's end.

However, as Wood explained to us in an interview ahead of the first season's premiere, series creator Owen Dennis has a plan for a sequel season. "[Owen]'s a brilliant writer and creator. And he's got great vision. And he definitely has an idea for how to carry it on," Wood said. When Brown said she wasn't aware of the idea Dennis had, Wood continued:

"His idea, I don't think this is spoiling anything, is just to reset it. And start over. Just a different scenario."

That might call for a new cast. Or, if everyone we spoke to is to get their wish and return, we could see the same cast playing around with different roles. Former crewmates could now be impostors, and vice versa. It's a concept pulled straight from the core loop of the game, and we'd love to see it come to life, especially after hearing the cast want to come back too.

Check out our full interview with Elijah Wood and Yvette Nicole Brown below: