Elijah Wood open to return as Frodo in the future

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in The Lord of the Ring movies, wouldn't mind returning as the character if the right opportunity arose. And clearly, he isn't the only one from the fellowship of the ring who would like to do this, as Elijah Wood could also imagine doing the very same thing.

Wood played the main character Frodo in Peter Jackson's beloved trilogy (and also made a short return in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey from 2013), and when Extra asked him if he would like to play Frodo in a reboot or other future The Lord of the Rings projects, he replied:

"Reboot... I don't know about that, but if there's more films that potentially involve Frodo, I would be down."

While all attempts to return to Peter Jackson's universe has tarnished the brand rather than added something, we still think it would be exciting to see Elijah Wood as Frodo again. Let's hope someone eventually delivers a script that can continue the poor hobbits story in a way that makes sense.