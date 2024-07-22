Elijah Wood is happy to return as Frodo in the new Lord of the Rings film

HQ

There has been a lot of discussion about whether some of the actors from the Lord of the Rings films will be repeating their roles, with Viggo Mortensen, among others, saying that he might consider returning depending on whether or not the film's script appeals.

During the ongoing Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal (via JoBlo), Elijah Wood shared his thoughts on the whole thing and gave a very positive message about whether he could imagine playing Frodo, again. He said the following; "It would be pretty incredible. I have to say, any return to New Zealand to work with those individuals within the context of that world would be...jumping back into a world that's so beloved and means so much to me. So yeah, it would be awesome."

There's probably little chance that Elijah would turn down the chance to reprise the role that made him a global star. So if Frodo appears in the upcoming film, we can probably count on him playing him. With today's de-aging technology, it could also be much better than what it looked like when he appeared as Frodo in the first The Hobbit film.

Sooner or later we will get more information about The Hunt for Gollum and it will probably also be presented which actors are involved. So we'll see who returns to Middle-Earth from the old gang.