Elijah Wood doesn't want anyone else playing Frodo while he's "alive and able"

It seems like the band is getting back together for one last adventure through the rolling hills and towering mountains of Middle-earth. Elijah Wood especially seems invested in a return, and now that he says Sir Ian McKellen has let "the cat out of the bag," when it comes to his potential involvement, he's speaking a bit more candidly about Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Chatting with The Times, Wood grinned when asked if he'd be coming back as the world-famous hobbit. "It hasn't been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag," he said. "So there is a good chance. I'm not able to officially say anything until it's announced, but I will say I'm thrilled with the prospect of another film. It's always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth. Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling. There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together."

With both McKellen and Orlando Bloom saying they don't want anyone else playing their characters from Lord of the Rings, Wood agreed with the sentiment. "I certainly wouldn't want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I'm alive and able. And I can also recognise what fun that is going to be — when you are in the cinema and you see the hat turn around and it's Gandalf. Because I'm also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together."

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to release late 2027.