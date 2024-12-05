Eli Roth gives an update on Thanksgiving 2

This year's Thanksgiving both came and went without too much drama, complete with an accompanying Black Friday and all its related sales. But Thanksgiving 2023 is even remembered here in Europe thanks to the premiere of a horror movie called Thanksgiving.

It quickly became very popular and dealt with the aftermath of a Black Friday shopping spree gone horribly wrong, and was filled to the brim with bestial murders. Now, director and creator Eli Roth says plans for the sequel are in full swing, and that it will start shooting in March.

Often sequels to blockbusters tend to be bigger and more lavish, but Roth thinks that's the wrong way to go and he'd rather keep the project tight. In an interview with IndieWire, he says:

"We're upping the ante but we are not going to do it with more money. That keeps it tight and lean and mean and forces us to make decisions. There's a lot of setting up that we did in the first one that we don't have to deal with now. It can just be all pay-off."

He also explains that he wants to stay on his toes with cat-and-mouse hunts that are difficult to do because it is important to challenge himself:

"I've come up with stuff that is going to be a challenge. And I want it to be a challenge to pull off. Because if I've come up with the stuff that I think will make the best kills, then I'm going to do it like I'm never going to make another movie again."

A not too bold guess is that Thanksgiving 2 will premiere just in time for Thanksgiving - although that is of course just speculation on our part...