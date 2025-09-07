Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg join forces for insane haunted house movie

HQ

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth and the towering rapper Snoop Dogg first collaborated back in 2012 with the music video for La La La. Just a few weeks ago, the unlikely duo released a fake trailer for something called Don't Go in That House, Bitch! — and now, according to Variety, they are officially turning it into a full feature film with that same outrageous title.

In an enthusiastic statement, Roth explained:

"There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don't let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we've seen - something full on insane and over the top. When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together. Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us. Just don't say we didn't warn you."

The plan is to present the film at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival to attract international distributors. Roth, meanwhile, is also busy with his upcoming Ice Cream Man, which is expected to release in 2026.

So, what do you think — could this be one of the most outrageous horror-rap collaborations in cinema history?