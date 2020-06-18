Elgato steps onto the microphone market with two products

You're watching Advertisements

Project Wave has been unveiled and under that very veil lurked two condenser USB microphones, the Wave:1 and the Wave:3 (the former being a more affordable model while the latter serves as the premium product in this new Elgato product type.

Elgato has been essentially owning the once-niche, now-commonplace streaming culture with its Stream Decks, lighting solutions and capture cards and now, the company is dipping its toes into the microphone market. Interested? Watch the video above where we go through the specifics of the two microphones, do sound-quality comparisons and more.