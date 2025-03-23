Elgato Facecam MK.2 & Stream Deck +

HQ

If you're in the content game—whether it's Twitch, YouTube, podcasting, or just Zoom calls that need to look and feel like a Netflix production—you've probably already crossed paths with the Elgato brand. They're kind of the go-to for streamers who want pro-level gear without mortgaging their setups. Two of their latest offerings, the Facecam MK.2 and the Stream Deck +, are more than just shiny upgrades. They're legit tools that can level up your content creation game in very different but equally important ways. So let's break it down and see how these gadgets fit into different workflows, and more importantly—are they worth your money?

Elgato Facecam MK.2

Yes, the glow-up is real. This is the next iteration of Elgato's original Facecam, which already had a solid rep for sharp visuals and plug-and-play simplicity. This time around, though, they've added a few things creators have been begging for: HDR support, variable frame rates, and yes—a wide-angle lens that doesn't make your face look like it was stretched in Photoshop.

Some of the specs:





1080p60 HDR video (finally!)



1/2.5" Sony STARVIS sensor (this thing LOVES low light)



24mm full-frame equivalent lens (wide, but not fish-eye)



82° field of view



USB-C connection



Onboard flash memory for storing your settings



So what does all that mean in the real world? In a nutshell, your camera won't blow out your face every time a white screen pops up on stream, and you'll look halfway decent even if you're filming at 2AM with a single desk lamp. The HDR helps handle harsh contrast, while the Sony STARVIS sensor does a killer job of managing low-light situations without turning you into a grainy mess.

Use Case #1: The Twitch Streamer

Let's say you're grinding late-night Apex Legends. Your room's dark, lit only by your monitor and maybe some RGB strips. Normally, you'd look like a shadowy blob, but with the Facecam MK.2? You'll look crisp, colorful, and not like a cave troll.

Use Case #2: The YouTube Reviewer

If you're doing product unboxings or reaction videos, you'll want that wide lens to show more background flair—LED shelves, posters, whatever makes your setup "you." Plus, you can tweak everything in Elgato's Camera Hub software, so if you want that cinematic depth or a cooler tone, you're covered.

Use Case #3: Corporate Zoom God

If you're using this for work calls? Bless your coworkers. They'll wonder if you've hired a production team. Pro tip: tone down the sharpness and contrast for meetings, unless you want to be that guy.

Now let's talk about the Stream Deck + - Elgato's possibly most underrated tool. And no, this is no just another macro pad. Yeah, it's got buttons (eight to be exact), but it also introduces four rotary dials with tactile push function and a touchscreen strip. This thing is a control freak's dream—and I mean that in the best way.

Some of the key differences with the plus-version compared to previous decks:





8 customizable LCD keys (like the OG Stream Deck)



4 rotary dials with push buttons



Dynamic touchscreen with swipe support



Haptic feedback on dials



USB-C interface



Full support in Elgato's ecosystem and beyond (think OBS, Photoshop, DaVinci Resolve)



Basically, it's a Stream Deck with range. It's not just about muting your mic or firing up your stream overlay anymore. You can control volume levels, adjust lighting brightness, scrub through timelines in your editor—all in one device.

Use Case #1: The Multi-Cam Streamer

Running OBS with two cams, a gameplay feed, and a mic? Use the dials to control each audio source's gain on the fly. Press the dial to mute, rotate to tweak volume—no need to tab out mid-stream and fumble with sliders.

Use Case #2: The Video Editor

Editing in Premiere Pro or DaVinci? Assign dial 1 to zoom the timeline, dial 2 to jog through frames, dial 3 to adjust clip opacity, and dial 4 to control audio gain. It's like giving your mouse and keyboard a sidekick that actually pulls its weight.

Use Case #3: The Music Producer

Yeah, you can use it with Ableton, FL Studio, or Logic. Map EQ bands to the dials. Adjust synth filters, scrub through loops, or trigger samples. The physicality of the dials makes a HUGE difference for music work—it's just more intuitive than dragging sliders with a mouse.

But as with all things Elgato, the real cream lies in the eco system as a whole and the way the tools interact with eachother. Both the Facecam MK.2 and the Stream Deck + shine even brighter when you stay in the Elgato ecosystem. Got a Key Light or Wave Mic? You can manage your entire setup from the Stream Deck +. Adjust your lights while changing scenes and muting your mic—all without alt-tabbing once. It's a control center for your entire digital stage. And with the Facecam MK.2, those dial-based exposure, ISO, and white balance tweaks? You can map them to the Stream Deck +. Yeah. You can literally tune your camera while you're on air, without clicking through software menus. It's the content creator's equivalent of adjusting the mirrors while driving—smooth and smart.

If you're just starting out, isn't the Facecam MK.2 a bit overkill? The plain and simple answer is no. It's miles ahead of any built-in webcam, and you won't be scrambling to upgrade in six months and it is a sure fire future-proof investment. The Stream Deck + is more niche. If you're a power user, this is a must. It's hands-down one of the most satisfying and flexible control surfaces for streamers, editors, and even general productivity nerds. But if you only stream once in a while and just need scene switching, you might be better off with the regular 15-key Stream Deck.

TLDR - Best Combo Use? Running a YouTube channel or streaming setup with dynamic lighting, multiple mics, and cam angles. Set your dials for each element, fine-tune your Facecam's settings live, and control the whole show like a digital wizard. Elgato is leaning hard into creator-first tools, and this duo proves it. If you're serious about leveling up your content—this is the gear to beat.