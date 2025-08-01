Elgato Facecam 4K lets you use real camera filters

HQ

Anyone who's ever dabbled in streaming - or even just watched a few streams - is probably familiar with Elgato. The brand has made a name for itself in this space, and now it's back with a brand new webcam that does something no other webcam has done before: it supports real filters. The new Facecam 4K comes with a 49mm filter mount, the same type used for DSLR lenses. As far as reports go, this is the first time a webcam has ever supported this feature.

It's positioned as a more affordable alternative to Elgato's flagship Facecam Pro, retailing for 199 USD. It uses a Sony Starvis 2 sensor and features a fixed lens with an aperture of f/4.0 - less bright than the Pro's f/2.0, but still capable enough for most tasks. As with previous models, the focus is fixed. The camera ships with a privacy cover, and Elgato is also offering third-party filter options. With a simple adapter, users can even reuse their old DSLR filters. Naturally, Facecam 4K supports Elgato's Camera Hub software, allowing users to manually adjust ISO, shutter speed, zoom, and more - and even save those settings directly to the camera.

So, what webcam are you currently using - and does this new Facecam 4K tempt you?