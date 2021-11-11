Elex 2 receives a March 1, 2022 release date

HQ

Be sure to mark your calendars as Piranha Bytes has revealed that its open-world RPG Elex 2 is releasing on March 1, 2022. This post apocalyptic sequel takes place several years after the 2017 original, and it is once again set within the land of Magalan. This time protagonist Jax finds himself taking on a brand new threat as he embarks on a quest to locate his missing son.

Along with the release date, a special Collector's Edition has also been announced. This version of the game has a retail price of £139.99, and it contains several additional goodies, such as an official artbook, a 9.2" Alb Figurine, a steelbook, and the game's official soundtrack. You can take a look at the Collector's Edition below: