Eleven Toy Story games are set to get remasters in October

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the Toy Story gang have starred in a bunch of games through the years. Today, developers Digital Eclipse and publisher Atari has revealed that they want to give us the chance to play a large chunk of those games on modern hardware in October.

Toy Story: Retro Roundup! is a collection of both console and handheld versions of five early Toy Story titles, as well as A Bug's Life. But the considerably more modern Toy Story 3: The Video Game will also get a shiny new remaster in the form of Toy Story 3: Complete Edition.

This complete edition comes with content previously exclusive to the PlayStation 3 version of the original release, presented for the first time with upgraded visuals, higher resolutions, and better performance. Players can also look forward to local co-op!

Both Toy Story 3: Complete Edition and Toy Story: Retro Roundup! will release on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, Xbox Series consoles as well as Steam on October 15 and a physical release containing both titles can be pre-ordered now. Check out the announcement trailer below.