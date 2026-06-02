Eleven Toy Story games are set to get remasters in October
Disney and Pixar fans will soon be able to revisit some of the most beloved video game adaptations from the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the Toy Story gang have starred in a bunch of games through the years. Today, developers Digital Eclipse and publisher Atari has revealed that they want to give us the chance to play a large chunk of those games on modern hardware in October.
Toy Story: Retro Roundup! is a collection of both console and handheld versions of five early Toy Story titles, as well as A Bug's Life. But the considerably more modern Toy Story 3: The Video Game will also get a shiny new remaster in the form of Toy Story 3: Complete Edition.
This complete edition comes with content previously exclusive to the PlayStation 3 version of the original release, presented for the first time with upgraded visuals, higher resolutions, and better performance. Players can also look forward to local co-op!
Both Toy Story 3: Complete Edition and Toy Story: Retro Roundup! will release on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, Xbox Series consoles as well as Steam on October 15 and a physical release containing both titles can be pre-ordered now. Check out the announcement trailer below.