Eleven new screenshots from God of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök was finally properly revealed last month with a trailer and lots of information. Sometimes it's just nice to have proper screenshots though to better be able to check out the details.

And now you have the opportunity to do so as Sony has updated the store page for the game and included eleven new screenshots from scenes you will recognise from the trailer. As God of War: Ragnarök won't launch until sometime next year for PlayStation 4 and 5, we suggest you check the images out to make the wait more bearable.