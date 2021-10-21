English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

Eleven new screenshots from God of War: Ragnarök

It's coming next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

God of War: Ragnarök was finally properly revealed last month with a trailer and lots of information. Sometimes it's just nice to have proper screenshots though to better be able to check out the details.

And now you have the opportunity to do so as Sony has updated the store page for the game and included eleven new screenshots from scenes you will recognise from the trailer. As God of War: Ragnarök won't launch until sometime next year for PlayStation 4 and 5, we suggest you check the images out to make the wait more bearable.

God of War: Ragnarök
God of War: RagnarökGod of War: Ragnarök
God of War: RagnarökGod of War: Ragnarök
God of War: RagnarökGod of War: Ragnarök
God of War: RagnarökGod of War: Ragnarök
God of War: RagnarökGod of War: Ragnarök

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy