Elevate your Zoom calling with the Elgato Facecam Pro

HQ

If you find yourself in a lot of Zoom and video calls, or like to stream and produce content, and have been searching for a way to improve your own video quality, then the gadget on our latest Quick Look might be of interest to you.

The Elgato Facecam Pro is a device that claims to be the first webcam to be able to record in 4K60 quality, and features a large wide-angle frame so that you can capture the most of your setup and surroundings.

To see if this webcam is the solution to your video capture needs, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.