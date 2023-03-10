Elevate your MacBook with Twelve South's Curve Flex stand

HQ

If you've been looking for a handy way to stand your MacBook on your desktop then we might just have the solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on Twelve South's Curve Flex stand, which allows you to position your MacBook in a variety of ways, on top of being completely foldable so you can take it with you on your travels.

To see how the Curve Flex shapes up, check out the latest episode of the series below, to see if this stand is the solution you have been searching for.