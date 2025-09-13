Elendil and Narsil steal the spotlight in this season three tease of The Rings of Power

HQ

After this summer's behind-the-scenes tease of Sauron's comeback in the third season of The Rings of Power, we've now been served another tasty morsel—this time focusing on none other than Elendil himself. In a fresh clip, Welsh actor Lloyd Owen returns as the future king of Arnor and Gondor, wielding a sword of enormous significance: Narsil, the blade that will one day bring down Sauron.

When we last saw Elendil in the explosive Season 2 finale, he was riding west as his homeland burned behind him—a farewell steeped in both loss and promise, with Narsil as a keepsake from Queen Míriel.

Season 3 promises a time jump that drops viewers into the forging of the One Ring and the war between Sauron and the Elves. The new footage confirms both Owen and Charlie Vickers (Sauron) are back, while newcomers Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan join the cast. As for fan favorites like Morfydd Clark's Galadriel and Robert Aramayo's Elrond, their return is still unconfirmed—but with filming in full swing at Shepperton Studios, more news is surely just around the corner.

