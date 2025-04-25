Elena show her best Street Fighter 6 moves in the first full length trailer

HQ

Just the other week we were able to show the first teaser trailer for the next fighter coming to Street Fighter 6. It's the Brazilian capoeira master Elena (also launching with the new Reniala Remains stage), who originally debuted in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike and stunned everyone with her tremendous reach and strength.

Elena has seemingly been redesigned quite a bit, but she still has her trademark minimalistic outfit for all Street Fighter puritans. Now we have the first full-length trailer with her, which provides a good opportunity to study what she is capable of.

She's included at no extra cost for anyone with the Year 2 Character Pass, Ultimate Pass, or Years 1-2 Fighters Edition - and releases on June 5, which happens to be the same day that Street Fighter 6 launches for Switch 2 (and also the day Switch 2 premieres).