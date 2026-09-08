Elena Rybakina will become new World No. 1 if she beats Zheng Qinwen on Wednesday

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The US Open round of 16 women's singles concluded yesterday, and the Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina swept the four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in 66 minutes, 6-1, 6-4, to set up a quarter-final match with Zheng Qinwen on Wednesday at 17:30 CEST, 16:30 BST.

The victory means that Rybakina, 27 years old, is just one win away from reaching the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

Aryna Sabalenka has been World No. 1 uninterrupted since October 21, 2024, 99 consecutive weeks, but no matter if he managed to defend her US Open crown, Rybakina will pass her in the WTA ranking if she beats Qinwen tomorrow, and was asked about it on the post-match conference.

"Of course, I want it. I don't know anyone who wouldn't wish this", Rybakina said. "But definitely that's one of my goals. I try to approach the same way. Try to do everything I can. Fight until the end of my next match, and let's see what's gonna happen."

If Sabalenka ends up winning the US Open, she will stay at 8,575 points. Just for reaching the semi-finals, Rybakina will be at 8,681 points. She could go as high as 9201 points if she wins the semi-final and to 9901 if she wins the final.

Sabalenk, who defeated Taylor Townsend in the round of 16, will be the first to play the quarter-finals, against sixth seed Linda Nosková today Tuesday at 17:30 CEST, 16:30 BST.