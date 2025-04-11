Elena joins Street Fighter 6 in June and we have her first trailer

HQ

On June 5, Switch 2 will be released, and one of the games launching with the console is Street Fighter 6. Capcom will pay extra attention to this by introducing a new character to the popular fighting game.

More specifically, it is about the Kenyan and nature-loving capoeira fighter Elena who originally debuted in Street Fighter III: New Generation from 1997. If you have the Year 2 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass, she is included, but Elena can of course also be purchased separately for Fighter Coins.

Now we have a first teaser trailer in which she shows her skills, and you can find it below.