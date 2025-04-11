English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter 6

Elena joins Street Fighter 6 in June and we have her first trailer

While labeled as a teaser, it still gives us a pretty good look at this character that debuted almost 30 years ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On June 5, Switch 2 will be released, and one of the games launching with the console is Street Fighter 6. Capcom will pay extra attention to this by introducing a new character to the popular fighting game.

More specifically, it is about the Kenyan and nature-loving capoeira fighter Elena who originally debuted in Street Fighter III: New Generation from 1997. If you have the Year 2 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass, she is included, but Elena can of course also be purchased separately for Fighter Coins.

Now we have a first teaser trailer in which she shows her skills, and you can find it below.

HQ
Street Fighter 6

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content