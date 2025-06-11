Elemental's Peter Sohn to direct The Incredibles 3

The Incredibles 3 has found its director. Franchise creator Brad Bird is stepping out of the director's seat for this instalment, giving the chair over to Peter Sohn, the director behind Elemental and The Good Dinosaur.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bird won't be entirely absent from the creation process, as he'll be putting together the script for The Incredibles 3. Bird and Sohn have worked together over many years, with Sohn being a long-standing Pixar veteran.

He even voiced some of Pixar's characters in Ratatouille, Lightyear, and Monsters University. Bird has mentored Sohn in the past, and the Elemental director also worked on The Incredibles and its sequel. He was hand-picked by Bird and Pixar CCO Pete Docter. So, it's safe to say that even if the third entry isn't being directed by the franchise's creator, it's still in safe and capable hands.