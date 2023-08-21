Elemental has now surpassed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

HQ

The story of Elemental's comeback keeps on developing, as the film has now passed $450 million worldwide, and very well could rake in half a billion dollars by the time it finishes its theatrical run. Also, with $307 million of its box office cash being brought in from international audiences, it has now surpassed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's $305 million international.

There is still a ways to go before it can beat the entire run of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but where non-US audiences are concerned, Elemental is now the second highest-grossing animated movie of the year.

We're extremely doubtful it'll beat the Super Mario Bros. Movie anytime soon, but still this comeback story is one for the ages. From Pixar's worst ever box office opening to turning a profit on a $200 million budget, Elemental has certainly pulled itself back from the grave.