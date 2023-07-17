Elemental has made a great comeback at the box office

HQ

Elemental, as the latest box office figures show, has made a remarkable comeback, having earned over $310 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

When Elemental first released, it was the worst opening in Pixar's box office history, but now it is Disney's biggest animated hit since the beginning of the pandemic, having surpassed Lightyear and Encanto.

In its 5th week, Elemental nearly earned as much as it did at its first weekend, showing a great staying power. It does help that Elemental seems to be the leading family-friendly movie at the box office right now, with nothing threatening to knock it from that spot. However, to see such a comeback is a remarkable feat on its own.

Have you seen Elemental yet?