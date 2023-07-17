Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elemental has made a great comeback at the box office

Pixar's latest movie has now earned over $300 million.

Elemental, as the latest box office figures show, has made a remarkable comeback, having earned over $310 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

When Elemental first released, it was the worst opening in Pixar's box office history, but now it is Disney's biggest animated hit since the beginning of the pandemic, having surpassed Lightyear and Encanto.

In its 5th week, Elemental nearly earned as much as it did at its first weekend, showing a great staying power. It does help that Elemental seems to be the leading family-friendly movie at the box office right now, with nothing threatening to knock it from that spot. However, to see such a comeback is a remarkable feat on its own.

Have you seen Elemental yet?

Elemental

Elemental
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

A young girl undergoes an emotional trial by fire in Pixar's new summer film, and we're pleasantly surprised by it.



