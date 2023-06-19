Elemental has had the worst box office opening in modern Pixar history

HQ

Disney Pixar's Elemental only managed to score $29.5 million domestically in its box office opening, a record low for Pixar.

Elemental hasn't yet made its way to global audiences, as it releases in July in the UK, for example, but still, considering the film's titanic $200 million budget, there is a lot of ground to cover, and it would likely need double that amount of money to be considered a hit in any capacity.

Elemental struggled to garner a lot of attention from its first trailers, and it was facing some box office competition over the weekend in The Flash, but it looks like that movie was a bit of a flop, too.

Do you think Elemental can make a comeback?

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.