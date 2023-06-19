Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elemental has had the worst box office opening in modern Pixar history

With a budget of $200 million, there's a lot of ground to make up.

Disney Pixar's Elemental only managed to score $29.5 million domestically in its box office opening, a record low for Pixar.

Elemental hasn't yet made its way to global audiences, as it releases in July in the UK, for example, but still, considering the film's titanic $200 million budget, there is a lot of ground to cover, and it would likely need double that amount of money to be considered a hit in any capacity.

Elemental struggled to garner a lot of attention from its first trailers, and it was facing some box office competition over the weekend in The Flash, but it looks like that movie was a bit of a flop, too.

Do you think Elemental can make a comeback?

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.

