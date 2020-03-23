Elemental dragon Alatreon to devastate MHW: Iceborne in May

During the weekend, Capcom revealed what new monster players of MHW: Iceborne can expect in May (the publisher promised some exciting news at the beginning of the year).

The dreaded Alatreon will return to demonstrate his elemental mastery. He switches between thunder, ice, fire and dragon attacks, which makes him a dangerous foe. We first met the dragon elder in Monster Hunter Tri on Nintendo Wii, so he has been terrorising poor hunters for almost ten years now.

Before we can challenge this unpleasant enemy, players can look forward to a new title update introducing two more sub-variants of existing monsters next month.