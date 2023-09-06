Elemental comes to Disney+ next week

HQ

Yours truly is one of the old grumps that thinks Pixar doesn't deliver the same quality these days as it used to, so I just shrugged my shoulders when Elemental had the worst box office opening in modern Pixar history and got some less than stellar reviews. That's why it was a pleasant surprise when many of my friends started praising the movie around the same time as it made a great comeback at the box office. We'll see if this success continues next week.

A press release reveals that Elemental will premiere on Disney+ on the 13th of September. It won't come alone either, as the making-of documentary "Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental" and Pixar short "Carl's Date" will arrive alongside it.

Did you watch Elemental in the cinema and/or will you stream it at home?