news
Elemental

Elemental comes to Disney+ next week

Pixar's is ready for the streaming service after making an amazing comeback in cinemas.

HQ

Yours truly is one of the old grumps that thinks Pixar doesn't deliver the same quality these days as it used to, so I just shrugged my shoulders when Elemental had the worst box office opening in modern Pixar history and got some less than stellar reviews. That's why it was a pleasant surprise when many of my friends started praising the movie around the same time as it made a great comeback at the box office. We'll see if this success continues next week.

A press release reveals that Elemental will premiere on Disney+ on the 13th of September. It won't come alone either, as the making-of documentary "Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental" and Pixar short "Carl's Date" will arrive alongside it.

Did you watch Elemental in the cinema and/or will you stream it at home?

Elemental

