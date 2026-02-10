Electronic Arts veteran Jean-Charles Gaudechon to join Remedy as its new CEO

HQ

Remedy Entertainment has officially found and named its next CEO. The Finnish developer is currently under the stewardship of co-founder and interim CEO Markus Mäki, but he will step down in a few weeks when a new face joins the company and takes over the head honcho position.

In a press release, it's confirmed that former Electronic Arts and CCP Games veteran Jean-Charles Gaudechon will be coming to Remedy to take over the CEO position. The French executive is said to have over 20 years of leadership experience in the gaming and entertainment space, and with this in mind, he has shared a statement discussing his new role.

"I'm excited and honored to join Remedy at a pivotal time. The studio has a unique creative identity and a strong pipeline. My commitment is to protect what makes it special, deliver exceptional games, and scale Remedy in a way that builds lasting value. Remedy has the voice and the ambition to be a pillar of the industry's future. We will stay close to players, earn their time and trust, and strengthen our independence in how we build and publish our games, while continuing to work closely with the partners who have supported us along the way. I will be moving to Finland with my family and I'm incredibly excited about getting to work directly with the team at the studio."

Gaudechon will join Remedy and take over the CEO duties from Mäki as soon as March 1.