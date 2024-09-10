Electronic Arts signs José Raluy, former director and producer at Mercury Steam and Tequila Works

HQ

Spanish developer Jose Raluy has been designing and leading video game development teams for more than 25 years. Now, after leaving Tequila Works last July, where he directed Song of Nunu, Raluy joins the EA Madrid team as the new director of engineering.

This has been announced by the developer himself on social networks, showing his enthusiasm in this new stage. José Raluy was also previously at Mercury Steam where, among others, he oversaw the development of the two Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games as producer.

Although he has not directly pointed out any projects Raluy will be involved in, the new EA Madrid headquarters is primarily responsible for the publisher's game quality department and also for the active development of the annual Madden NFL and EA Sports PGA Tour releases.

We wish him the best of luck in his new career.