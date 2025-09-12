Electronic Arts reveals top 20 Bundesliga players in EA Sports FC 26

HQ

At a slow but steady pace, EA Sports is presenting us with the different lists of the best EA Sports FC 26 players for FC Ultimate Team. We've already looked at the rosters for LaLiga, the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, and now it's the turn of Germany's Bundesliga. Electronic Arts has revealed the list of the top 20 players in the Bavarian Bundesliga, which are as follows:



Joshua Kimmich - 89 - FC Bayern München



Harry Kane - 89 - FC Bayern München



Jamal Musiala - 88 - FC Bayern München



Serhou Guirassy - 87 - Borussia Dortmund



Jonathan Tah - 87 - FC Bayern München



Michael Olise - 86 - FC Bayern München



Gregor Kobel - 86 - Borussia Dortmund



Luis Díaz - 85 - FC Bayern München



Patrik Schick - 85 - Leverkusen



Nico Schlotterbeck 85 - Borussia Dortmund



Dayot Upamecano - 85 - FC Bayern München



Péter Gulácsi - 85 - RB Leipzig



Alphonso Davies - 84 - FC Bayern München



Exequiel Palacios - 84 - Leverkusen



Willi Orban - 84 - RB Leipzig



Alejandro Grimaldo - 84 - Leverkusen



Manuel Neuer - 84 - FC Bayern München



Angelo Stiller - 83 - VfB Stuttgart



Oliver Baumann - 83 - TSG Hoffenheim



Julian Brandt - 83 - Borussia Dortmund



Aleix García - 83 - Leverkusen



Ritsu Doan - 82 - Frankfurt



Jonathan Burkardt - 82 - Frankfurt



Maximilian Mittelstädt - 82 - VfB Stuttgart



Robin Koch - 82 - Frankfurt



Felix Nmecha - 82 - Borussia Dortmund



