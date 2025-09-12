news
EA Sports FC 26
Electronic Arts reveals top 20 Bundesliga players in EA Sports FC 26
And also presents the list of the Frauen Bundesliga.
HQ
At a slow but steady pace, EA Sports is presenting us with the different lists of the best EA Sports FC 26 players for FC Ultimate Team. We've already looked at the rosters for LaLiga, the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, and now it's the turn of Germany's Bundesliga. Electronic Arts has revealed the list of the top 20 players in the Bavarian Bundesliga, which are as follows:
- Joshua Kimmich - 89 - FC Bayern München
- Harry Kane - 89 - FC Bayern München
- Jamal Musiala - 88 - FC Bayern München
- Serhou Guirassy - 87 - Borussia Dortmund
- Jonathan Tah - 87 - FC Bayern München
- Michael Olise - 86 - FC Bayern München
- Gregor Kobel - 86 - Borussia Dortmund
- Luis Díaz - 85 - FC Bayern München
- Patrik Schick - 85 - Leverkusen
- Nico Schlotterbeck 85 - Borussia Dortmund
- Dayot Upamecano - 85 - FC Bayern München
- Péter Gulácsi - 85 - RB Leipzig
- Alphonso Davies - 84 - FC Bayern München
- Exequiel Palacios - 84 - Leverkusen
- Willi Orban - 84 - RB Leipzig
- Alejandro Grimaldo - 84 - Leverkusen
- Manuel Neuer - 84 - FC Bayern München
- Angelo Stiller - 83 - VfB Stuttgart
- Oliver Baumann - 83 - TSG Hoffenheim
- Julian Brandt - 83 - Borussia Dortmund
- Aleix García - 83 - Leverkusen
- Ritsu Doan - 82 - Frankfurt
- Jonathan Burkardt - 82 - Frankfurt
- Maximilian Mittelstädt - 82 - VfB Stuttgart
- Robin Koch - 82 - Frankfurt
- Felix Nmecha - 82 - Borussia Dortmund
The 26 players in the BWS Top 20 in EA SPORTS FC 26 have also been unveiled:
- Klara Bühl - 86 - FC Bayern München
- Lea Schüller - 86 - FC Bayern München
- Pernille Harder - 86 - FC Bayern München
- Laura Freigang - 85 - Frankfurt
- Georgia Stanway - 85 - FC Bayern München
- Alexandra Popp - 85 - VfL Wolfsburg
- Svenja Huth - 85 - VfL Wolfsburg
- Giulia Gwinn - 84 - FC Bayern München
- Géraldine Reuteler - 84 - Frankfurt
- Lena Oberdorf - 84 - FC Bayern München
- Glódís Perla - Viggósdóttir - 84 - FC Bayern München
- Lineth Beerensteyn - 84 - VfL Wolfsburg
- Janina Minge - 84 - VfL Wolfsburg
- Arianna Caruso - 83 - FC Bayern München
- Selina Cerci - 83 - TSG Hoffenheim
- Vanessa Gilles - 83 - FC Bayern München
- Nicole Anyomi - 83 - Frankfurt
- Lena Lattwein - 83 - VfL Wolfsburg
- Linda Dallmann - 83 - FC Bayern München
- Elisa Senß - 82 - Frankfurt
- Vanessa Fudalla - 82 - Leverkusen
- Sophia Kleinherne - 82 - VfL Wolfsburg
- Kristin Kögel - 82 - Leverkusen
- Carolin Simon - 82 - FC Bayern München
- Kessya Bussy - 82 - VfL Wolfsburg
- Magdalena Eriksson - 82 - FC Bayern München