Electronic Arts Madrid changes its headquarters and opens a new central space for its 600 employees

It may not be as public knowledge as it should be, but Electronic Arts is one of the biggest companies with the most staff working in Spain. In Madrid alone they have more than 600 employees, and it seems that they are committed to continue growing in the city, because last Thursday they inaugurated the new headquarters of Electronic Arts Madrid, and Gamereactor was there to celebrate and talk about the past, present and especially the future of EA.

And they are going to have room for it, because the headquarters is moving to the renovated gas factory of the Sociedad Gasificadora Industrial, next to the Méndez Álvaro station, which has 14,000 square metres of floor space, which has been redesigned in an open space by Norman Foster to favour the creativity and comfort of the team.

A team that, as we said before, will continue to grow "in a strong commitment to Spanish talent, supporting the growth of the video game industry in Spain. This commitment is made, not only by its own employees, but also through the talent of the future: students from schools and universities who wish to specialise in this field and who bring a fresh and renewed vision to the industry".

EA Madrid, in addition to quality work on its games, also develops the Madden NFL and EA Sports PGA Tour franchises in Spain. If you want to take a look at the new offices, don't miss the following image gallery.