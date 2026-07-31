Electronic Arts $55 billion merger is expected to be completed as soon as next week

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While Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King for a whopping $69 billion is still the priciest acquisition the video game world has seen, soon this is set to be somewhat rivalled when a consortium of investors look to make Electronic Arts private.

The massive publisher, known for its sports series for the most part, is in the process of being acquired by an investment group including the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, all for the whopping price tag of $55 billion.

When the deal was announced, many wondered if competition and regulation bodies around the world would attempt to slow the process down as was the case with the Activision Blizzard King deal, however, as this isn't one gaming giant acquiring another, these organisations seem to be less phased by the EA deal, which is why, after a rather smooth acquisition process, the merger is expected to be completed as soon as next week.

Yep, as soon as August 4, it's thought the whopping deal will be closed. As per Variety, this has been revealed in a document filed to the SEC on July 30, which claims "all regulatory approvals required to complete the Merger have been obtained," meaning "Electronic Arts currently expects the Merger to close on or about the close of trading on August 4, 2026."

So within a few days, expect EA to be owned by a bunch of new individuals. How this will affect the company remains to be seen, but this deal is going through by EA taking on a huge loan debt, which likely means cost-cutting measures will be occurring at some point to trim costs and increase revenue to pay it back. Likewise, will having Saudi ownership change the way EA games are fundamentally made and offered? Only time will tell.