Electric vehicles outsold diesel cars in Europe for the first time ever in December

It has been revealed that for the first time ever, in the month of December 2021, electric vehicles outsold diesel cars in Europe and the UK. Reported on by the Financial Times (thanks, CleanTechnica), the information provided by analyst Mathias Schmidt shows that EVs were up 6% over December 2020, and that the total sales accounted for 176,000 cars, which beat out diesel as that clocked in for 160,000 cars over the month.

It's mentioned that the increase in sales can be attributed to government subsidiaries and recent tough emission rules, which have led automobile manufacturers to create cars with low or zero emissions as of late.

It should be noted that there is not a mention as to the sales figure of petrol vehicles, which will likely be far higher than diesel or EV cars, although this will likely see a change over the coming years with more and more automobile manufacturers committing and affirming that they are leaving combustion engine powered vehicles behind in favour of all-electric fleets.