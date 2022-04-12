Electric gaming bed removes the hassle of having to sit up

HQ

There are some gaming products out there that are just straight weird, despite being a little wonderful. Whether it's Razer's futuristic looking RGB mask, or this new piece of gear from Bauhütte, which removes the need to leave the comfort of your bed to start a gaming session.

Known as the BGB-100FA, this is a motorised bed frame that allows you to twist and move the position of the back, leg-rest, and foot-rest, so that you can go from having a mattress to sleep on to a chair to game on.

The interesting part about the bed is that it can be integrated with other Bauhütte gear, meaning you can create an interesting rig that all revolves around the motorised bed at the centre. The image below shows a look at a rig that Bauhütte has constructed and shows that you won't even need to leave your bed to whack the kettle on, make some ramen, or hang your clothes up.

While it's not for everyone, you can grab the bed today, for around the price of £368 without the mattress, or for around £515 with the mattress.

Thanks, TechRadar.